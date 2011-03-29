Have Kevin Federline and his notoriously fertile loins struck again? E! Online reports the former Mr. Britney Spears is awaiting a return visit from the stork thanks to girlfriend Victoria Prince.

A source close to the pair gushes that they're "totally happy" over the baby news. The statuesque blonde, who hooked up with K.Fed in 2008, is rumored to be about five months along.

Federline's newest offspring would join his two sons with Brit-Brit, 5-year-old Sean Preston and 4-year-old Jayden James, along with his daughter and son with ex-girlfriend Shar Jackson, 8-year-old Kori and 6-year-old Kaleb.

While Federline's manager did not respond to our request for comment on the pregnancy report, Prince, a former volleyball player, was spotted last Friday sporting what appeared to be a slightly swollen belly, which received a gentle pat from Sean Preston.

Since splitting with Britney in 2006 and gaining custody of Sean and Jayden following the popster's meltdown in early 2008, Federline has maintained a relatively low profile.

The former backup dancer turned failed rapper (alas, "PopoZão" was not one for the ages) turned full-time dad made a brief return to the public eye last year with an appearance on "Celebrity Fit Club" (he blamed his weight gain in part on a bout of depression following his divorce from Britney).

Federline, 33, reportedly collects around $20,000 a month in child support from Spears, who now splits time with their tykes 50-50.

The exes have made a point of keeping things civil for the sake of their sons. On March 19, Britney and boyfriend Jason Trawick were photographed cheering on Sean during his little league game as K.Fed performed coaching duties.

Meanwhile, a Brit-Brit insider tells E! that she has more important things on her mind than her ex-husband's family planning, including the release Tuesday of her well-reviewed new album "Femme Fatale" and her upcoming tour.

"She's focused on her work right now," says the snitch.

