Declaring whether a pregnant celebrity is expecting a boy or a girl offers the tabloids a rare opportunity to put forth a story that has a 50-50 chance of being true, far better odds than they're used to. This week, In Touch rolls the dice on what's inside Nicole Richie's rapidly swelling belly and decides she's carrying a wee Joel Madden Jr.

RELATED: See other new and expecting celeb moms

The bouncing baby boy evidence, such as it is?

"Joel bought water-based paint for the nursery and -- surprise, surprise -- it's blue," says a spy, who adds that Nicole has been referring to the impending arrival as "he." "Plus, she recently ordered some plush animals and infant toys from FAO Schwarz, and everything just happens to be blue."

Time, as they say, will tell, but while waiting for her bun to finish baking, Richie enjoyed some mommy-and-me time at a Los Angeles park this week with 16-month-old daughter Harlow, who we're pretty sure is growing more adorable by the day.

RELATED: Check out Hollywood kiddie fashions

In other baby speculation from In Touch, the tab believes that Katie Holmes, despite recent reports that she's "cracking" under pressure from hubby Tom Cruise to give 3-year-old Suri a sibling, is doing her best to nudge the stork in their direction.

According to the tab, the pair is exploring procedures such as in-vitro and may even be hoping for double bundles of joy.

"Katie wouldn't mind having two more kids with Tom, but she didn't have the easiest pregnancy with Suri, so she isn't looking forward to two more pregnancies," says a snitch, presumably referring to how the actress appeared to be uncomfortably incubating an overinflated beach ball towards the end of her pregnancy.

RELATED: Who are Hollywood's brunette icons?

Now, they're feeling "thrilled" and "over the moon" about the possibility of someday maybe perhaps (feel free to insert the noncommittal adjective of your choice here) adding to their brood.

And finally, because we're total suckers for celebrity offspring, we can't resist sharing this "awwwww"-inspiring shot of Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts' son Sasha doing his best to cool down his parents' coffee during a stroll in New York City.

Oh, what the heck, we may as well go into ankle-biter overload: Check out these shots of Jason Bateman giving his criminally cute little girl a lift during a break from filming "The Baster" in New York City and Jennifer Garner enjoying a walk with smiley Violet in Boston.

Bonus baby pic: Matthew McConaughey contemplates the vastness of the ocean -- or maybe wonders why he's still wearing a shirt -- while sitting on a Malibu beach with son Levi.

Next: John Mayer wants a wife, cereal