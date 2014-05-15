R&B icon Kenneth 'babyface' Edmonds has reportedly scrapped his wedding at a luxury hotel in Beverly Hills, California amid an ongoing campaign against its owner.

The singer/producer had planned to exchange vows with fiancee Nicole Patenburg at the Hotel Bel-Air on Saturday (17May14), but has decided to pull out of the venue over anti-gay laws that the Sultan of Brunei, who owns the hotel, has instituted in his homeland.

The couple has now moved the reception to another Beverly Hills hotel, according to TMZ.com.

Babyface is the latest star to protest against Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's international Dorchester Collection empire after the introduction of proposed new laws in Brunei calling for Muslims caught performing homosexual acts to be stoned to death.

Among the celebrities calling for a boycott of his hotels are Ellen DeGeneres, Sharon Osbourne and Stephen Fry, while Kim Kardashian reportedly scrapped plans to hold her bridal shower at the Beverly Hills Hotel, also owned by the Sultan, last weekend (10-11May14).