'Bachelor' Alum Shayne Lamas Is Pregnant!
Bachelorette baby on board!
Shayne Lamas and husband Nik Richie are expecting their first child! "The Lamas-Richie family is happy, healthy and definitely pregnant," the "Bachelor" Season 12 winner, 24, tweeted early Wednesday.
A few hours earlier, Richie teased that she had been "M.I.A. working on a beautiful new project in my life and I can't wait to show the world. Soon."
Lamas then showed off her baby bump -- in a bikini -- in a sultry, pregnant pic on TMZ.
Within hours of meeting one another in April 2010, Lamas and Richie (co-founder of celeb site TheDirty.com) wed at the famed Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
The daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas (who reportedly weds this weekend) and co-star on E! reality show "Leave It to Lamas" was briefly engaged to "Bachelor" star Matt Grant, but called it off in July 2008.
MORE ON WONDERWALL & MSN:
Kate Hudson Thinks She's Having a Girl
Check Out Tina Fey's Baby Bump
This Month's Cutest Celebritots
MORE FROM USWEEKLY:
PHOTOS: Who else is expecting?
PHOTOS: Bachelorette bikini bods
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 12, 2018 See which celebs have shared screen time with their kids
- Jun. 12, 2018 See which stars are expanding their families this year!
- 47 minutes ago See the stars out and about with their pets this year!