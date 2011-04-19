Bachelorette baby on board!

Shayne Lamas and husband Nik Richie are expecting their first child! "The Lamas-Richie family is happy, healthy and definitely pregnant," the "Bachelor" Season 12 winner, 24, tweeted early Wednesday.

A few hours earlier, Richie teased that she had been "M.I.A. working on a beautiful new project in my life and I can't wait to show the world. Soon."

Lamas then showed off her baby bump -- in a bikini -- in a sultry, pregnant pic on TMZ.

Within hours of meeting one another in April 2010, Lamas and Richie (co-founder of celeb site TheDirty.com) wed at the famed Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

The daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas (who reportedly weds this weekend) and co-star on E! reality show "Leave It to Lamas" was briefly engaged to "Bachelor" star Matt Grant, but called it off in July 2008.

