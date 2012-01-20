Something's fishy on Ben Flajnik's season of The Bachelor!

On Monday's episode, the 29-year-old Sonoma, Calif. winemaker takes his remaining 13 bachelorettes on a a truly out-of-the-box group date: Fly fishing!

Donning fly fishing waders, the group -- and their leading man -- wade into the knee-deep water, but fail to snag any sea life.

That is, until frontrunner Courtney comes on the scene. Angering her fellow contestants when she pulls Flajnik aside for a one-on-one casting session, Courtney pours on the sap after catching her own fish.

"Courtney just caught a fish. What the hell?!" bachelorette Lindzi snipes in the above preview clip. "I'm pissed, because how does she catch a fish and I don't?"

Proud of her accomplishment, Flajnik -- wearing oh-so-sexy high-water pants -- flirts with Courtney and asks her to kiss her fish; an offer she dutifully accepts.

It's no secret to Bachelor fans that Flajnik sees a future with the 28-year-old model.

"Courtney's the full package. It's exciting to know there's someone I have this immediate connection with: Smart, witty, drop dead gorgeous," he has said. "It's almost too good to be true. Courtney is exceeding all of my expectations."

Watch more of the group's fly fishing date about before the full episode of The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

