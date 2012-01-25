-- Bachelor Ben Flajnik picking up items from Vice Merchants and Sean John at the Talent Resources Suites while listening to Silver Medallion and Mick Boogie deejay during the Sundance Film Festival.

-- Octavia Spencer hanging at Goodnight Gansevoort sponsored by Voli Light Vodka in Park City, Utah.

-- Shailene Woodley listening to live performances at Bing Bar in Park City, Utah.

-- Jordin Sparks celebrating fashion designer Indashio’s birthday at STASH in NYC.

-- Common performing for an intimate crowd at the official "Luv" After Party hosted by Express at Sugar Lounge in Park City, Utah.

-- Zach Booth sporting his new Superdry USA Regiment Coat on the streets of Park City, Utah.

-- Eliza Dushku checking out the Monster Booth during CES in Las Vegas.

-- Nick Lachey and Rashida Jones stopping by to celebrate the birthday of Chris Masterson and the one year anniversary of Table Manners at Gen Art's Bertolli Meal Soup Chalet in Park City, Utah.

-- Jason Mraz and Ryan Kwanten getting pampered at the Paul Mitchell MITCH Grooming Bar at the RE:Treat lounge at Sundance.

-- Ashley Greene having her hair styled by Ted Gibson at The Residences at W Fort Lauderdale for the opening of his new salon, then joining her for dinner at Steak 954.

-- Elizabeth Banks talking with friends at a special Blackberry-sponsored Cinema Society party for Haywire at Sons of Essex.

-- Henry Cavill enjoying a night out with friends hitting up dinner at Katana before throwing back some drinks at Station Hollywood in L.A.

-- Julia Stiles and boyfriend David Harbour reading some books poolside in a cabana at St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico.

-- Lil' Jon taking shots of Don Julio tequila at his 40th birthday celebration at SL in NYC.

-- Kathy Griffin enjoying a night in with friends while staying at The James Hotel Chicago.

-- Ingrid Michaelson celebrating the release of her new CD, Human Again, with a sold-out performance at Joe's Pub in NYC.

-- Christina Hendricks and her hubby Geoffrey Arend challenging each other in a video game fan at the Nintendo 3DS Experience at Sundance in Park City, Utah.

-- Hugh Jackman enjoying a family night out with pork belly lettuce wraps and samba rolls at SUSHISAMBA 7 in NYC.

-- Elizabeth Olsen picking out a stunning turquoise IceLink six time zone watches -- she also scored a pair of Ryka sneakers at the Element House in Park City, Utah.

-- Kate Bosworth visiting the PUMA Social Lounge at The T-Mobile Google Music Village at the Lift and signing a ping pong table which will be auctioned off to benefit The Boys and Girls Club in Park City, Utah.

-- Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp enjoying a date night at the Palm Steakhouse in Atlanta.

-- Ice-T watching his wife Coco try on Carlo Pazolini shoes and snack on Udi's gluten free cookies at Miami Oasis in Park City, Utah.

-- Nick Jonas grabbing a berries and cream shake at Energy Kitchen in NYC.

-- Gilles Marini and wife Carole getting a DNA facial at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California.

-- AnnaLynne McCord getting her hair styled with UNITE hair products at the 901 Salon in Park City, Utah.

-- Ariel Winter getting her makeup done at Blushington Makeup & Beauty Lounge in West Hollywood.

-- Rufus Wainwright introducing excerpts from his new opera Prima Donna for the New York City Opera at Works & Process at the Guggenheim Museum.

-- Emma Roberts and Elijah Wood partying at The Acura Studio for the premiere of Celeste and Jesse at the Sundance Film Festival.

