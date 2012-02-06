Can't have it both ways, Casey!

Ben Flajnik's search for love hit a snag on Monday's episode of The Bachelor when he was blindsided by 26-year-old Casey's stunning admission that she still had feelings for an old boyfriend back home.

PHOTOS: Which of these girls is right for Ben?

After Flajnik went on a group date led by a flirty, bikini-less Courtney and chose Rachel over Blakeley in an awkward two-on-one date, he was forced to make a snap decision as to Casey's fate on the show.

VIDEO: Courtney flashes her boobs to win Ben over in Panama

Told by three separate people that the bachelorette still had strong feelings for a man she called her ex-boyfriend, Bachelor host Chris Harrison insisted Casey admit her hesitation to Flajnik. Arguing she was "completely in love" with her ex, Casey couldn't deal with the fact that he wouldn't marry her. "I broke up with him because he wasn't going to compromise and then we got back together. Maybe I should be in therapy," she reasoned.

PHOTOS: Reality TV's most shocking love stories

When Casey spoke with Flajnik, he quickly dismissed her -- and with good reason. "I wish you would have been more honest with me earlier on. There were women who I sent home who genuinely wanted to be here," Flajnik said. "I don't sugarcoat things and I think you should go home."

VIDEO: Remember this wild Bachelorette exit?

Flajnik's seven remaining bachelorettes went into the rose ceremony with mixed feelings. There was Courtney, who "was feeling pretty awesome," and then there was self-professed "prude" Jamie, who pulled out all the stops to seduce Flajnik at the last-minute cocktail party.

VIDEO: Angry bachelorettes make "horse face" Blakeley cry

Up against Emily for the final rose, Jamie knew she didn't stand a chance, especially after her wacky PDA. "The funny thing about love is that I'm so scared of it, but it's the one thing that I want," she said, packing her bags. "I [tried] to be vulnerable and let him have me, but I don't think he thought that was cute."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly