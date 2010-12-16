History will not repeat itself on Brad Womack's second go-round on "The Bachelor" this January -- he swears!

"I can promise you there is a very happy ending," the Texan, 38, told reporters Wednesday (according to USA Today).

Back in 2007, Womack delivered a very sad ending on the ABC reality romance series: He jilted not one but two finalists (DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft), walking away fiancee-free on the 11th season of the show.

This time? "I did find somebody, I did fall in love. So for viewers who wanted to see that, it happened, a true love story happened," Womack insisted. "I'm very much in love. I'm a happy guy."

Womack thinks he was in a better place to find his soulmate in 2010 than he was in 2007 -- plus, he liked the ladies more this time.

"I was so much more open to the process ... It was just so much more fun ... I don't know. The women were so much more engaging."

The reality star added that "not too much drama occurred" among the 30 women vying for his heart. "There were some really, really good women, and we had a great time."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

'Bachelorette' Ali makes guess on the 'Bachelors'

Get the scoop on 'The Bachelor'

Who are the world's most eligible bachelors?

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Shirtless 'Bachelor' hunks

PHOTOS: Stars who are returning to reality TV

VIDEO: Angry 'Bachelorettes' slap Brad