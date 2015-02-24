And then there were two.

Kaitlyn Bristowe felt confident that she would still be standing after Chris Soules handed out his final two roses on "The Bachelor." She was wrong.

RELATED: Celebs in slip dresses

"I was completely shocked, completely blindsided," she told "Good Morning America" on Feb. 24, a day after her rejection aired. "I remember I felt like I was having an out-of-body experience, like, this is not happening right now. I couldn't believe it."

RELATED: Chris was the producer's second choice?

The dance instructor got Chris' attention from the moment she met him -- her opening comment to the man known as Prince Farming was bleeped out by ABC and isn't suitable for print, but it was hilarious.

RELATED: Contestant admits she had no chemistry with Chris

Throughout the season, Kaitlyn seemed to work her way into Chris' and America's hearts, and she told him that she was falling in love with him.

"I really thought when he had said that he was falling in love with me, too, that that was reassuring," she said. "I thought, they don't usually say that back. I got this, this is good."

But it wasn't meant to be, at least with Chris. There are, however, rumblings from fans and former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars that she might be on the short list as the next "Bachelorette." When asked whether that made her happy, she said, "It doesn't make me upset to think about it."