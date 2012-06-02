Their search for love is over!

"Bachelor Pad" stars Holly Durst and Blake Julian were married Saturday in Greenville, S.C.

Durst walked down the aisle in a Alfred Angelo gown. The dress featured a dramatic sweetheart neckline, draped bodice (which she customized with a sash), tufted skirt and a sweep train.

"I couldn't be happier with my Alfred Angelo wedding dress! It was really hard to choose because there were so many beautiful choices, but I knew I found my dream dress the moment I put it on!" Durst told Us Weekly in a statement. "I was fortunate enough to meet Michael Shettel, the designer for Alfred Angelo. He was so helpful and sweet. I feel honored to be wearing one of his dresses."

Durst's bridesmaids wore strapless, light pink net gowns with white satin sashes from the Modern Vintage by Alfred Angelo collection.

The couple met on the set of "Bachelor Pad" in September 2011, where Durst won the $250,000 -- and a fiance. On the finale episode, Julian revealed that he and Holly were engaged.

"This is a love I've never felt before!" Durst tweeted. "I've always been afraid of marriage and now I can't wait for it with Blake!"