Not so fast.

After rumors of a breakup surfaced online Tuesday, Bachelor Pad 2's Kasey Kahl tells Us Weekly that he's still together with girlfriend Vienna Girardi.

"We're just doing [the relationship] long distance right now," he tells Us of his romance with his Bachelor Pad costar, whom he's dated since March 2011. "It's for the best."

Though the couple moved into a new Los Angeles home together in August, a source confirms to Us Girardi has moved out and relocated to her native Florida.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most eligible singles

First connecting at various Bachelor-related events, the duo quickly became smitten, and decided to take part in ABC's Bachelor spin-off as a couple in August. As part of the summer competition series, Girardi and Kahl lived with her ex, fellow BP2 contestant Jake Pavelka, who proposed to her during his 2010 Bachelor stint. (Girardi dumped him over the phone seven months after his TV proposal).

VIDEO: Inside the couple's bitter breakup

Prior to his time on BP2, Kahl famously vowed to guard and protect Ali Fedotowsky's heart during a 2010 appearance on The Bachelorette, only to leave the show brokenhearted.

Though Fedowtosky wasn't smitten, Girardi, 25, couldn't say enough about her knight in shining armor Kahl, 27.

VIDEO: Kasey serenades Vienna on Bachelor Pad

"I love living with this man because the only thing we ever fought about when we weren't together was that we weren't together," Girardi gushed to Us of Kahl earlier this year when the couple moved in together briefly. "We have an amazing relationship. We really are so happy together! I love going to bed with him and I love waking up to him."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly