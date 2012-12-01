'Bachelorette' Ashley Hebert Weds J.P. Rosenbaum

UsWeekly

'Bachelorette' star Ashley Hebert finally got her happily ever after!

The ABC reality star -- who famously split from both Brad Womack and Ben Flajnik in 2011 -- married her Bachelorette pick, J.P. Rosenbaum, Dec. 1 in an outdoor ceremony in Pasadena, Calif., Us Weekly has confirmed.

PHOTOS: Gorgeous celebrity wedding pictures

Taped for their ABC wedding special airing on Dec. 16, the couple's nuptials were officiated by "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison and attended by show alums including Trista and Ryan Sutter (who married on TV in 2003), Emily Maynard, Ali Fedotowsky, Michelle Money and Michael Stagliano, among other past contestants.

PHOTOS: Where are your favorite 'Bachelor' stars today?

Accepting construction manager Rosenbaum's proposal on their show's August 2011 finale (taped three months prior in Fiji), Hebert enjoyed a long engagement before walking down the aisle. "This is going to sound pretty cheesy, but we are pretty compatible," the University of Pennsylvania dental school grad, 28, told Us earlier this year.

VIDEO: Ashley and J.P.'s cutest moments on 'The Bachelorette'

Though the way they initially came together is unorthodox, Hebert tells Us Weekly she can't wait to begin her life as Mrs. J.P. Rosenbaum.

"[I'm] looking forward to building our lives together," she has said. "We really are best friends, [so] just being together is a lot to look forward to."

Click to look back at more photos of the happy couple ...