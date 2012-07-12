It's been months since Emily Maynard has spoken to former suitor Kalon McMahon, who called her 6-year-old daughter Ricki "baggage" before being eliminated. That all changed when the two came face-to-face while taping the Bachelorette: Men Tell All special (airing July 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC).

"That meeting between Emily and Kalon, that was the first time she had seen him since she told him to leave," host Chris Harrison, 40, told Us Weekly at the ESPY Awards in L.A. July 11. "I just wasn't expecting his reaction, her reaction. It's very good."

(When Maynard, 26, sent McMahon, 27, packing in Episode 5, she seethed: "I want to go out there and rip his limbs off and beat him with them. I will never as long as I live let anyone speak ill of Ricki or any other kids I may have or husband I may have. I want to go West Virginia, hood rat, backwoods on his ass. That's how much I love my daughter.")

Though Harrison couldn't say much else about Maynard and McMahon's confrontation, he did promise more must-see moments from other jilted lovers. "I think the biggest drama -- and I wasn't expecting it -- was the emotion out of Chris [Bukowski] and Sean [Lowe] seeing Emily again," he said.

Though viewers won't know if Maynard chooses race car driver Arie Luyendyk, Jr., 30, or entrepreneur Jef Holm, 27, until the July 22 finale, Harrison told Us he's "happy with how it all turned out for her."

"I think she handled herself just excellent the entire way through. I love how she spoke her mind like a normal woman would in a lot of situations, whether it was telling Kalon to get the f--k out, or crying like she did when saying goodbye to Sean . . . I love the way she acted the entire season."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bachelorette Emily Maynard Confronts Kalon McMahon on Men Tell All Special