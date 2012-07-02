Emily Maynard's Bachelorette suitor, Sean, may not have any known skeletons in his closet -- but he sure has plenty of stuffed animals!

Taking ABC's leading lady home to meet his family on Monday's hometown date episode, the 28-year-old insurance agent drops quite the bomb on Maynard, 26, when the duo make their way to Dallas. "I still live here," Sean coolly admits in the preview clip above as he, Maynard and his parents sit in the family's cozy backyard.

Single mom Maynard tries to brush off his admission, but becomes irate when Sean gives her a tour of his bedroom -- completely littered (literally!) with stuffed animals, food and clothing.

"This is my room -- I wish my mom would have picked up a little bit," Sean says as Maynard pokes around. "That's Whiskers, that's Buddy, that's Moo Moo and that's Froggy. I'm sorry this place is a mess."

As she takes in the unexpected scene, Maynard admits that Sean's living situation may cost him a rose.

"As soon as we walk in, I just notice a mess," says Maynard, who will also travel to meet Jef, Chris and Arie's families Monday. "In that moment, every amazing thing I had thought about Sean had completely shattered. He's a mess -- and he's really into stuffed animals!"

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bachelorette Emily Maynard Freaks Out During Hometown Date With Sean