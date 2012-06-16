Turns out Emily Maynard's life is just as drama-filled behind the scenes.

Though she still receives financial support from them, sources tell Us Weekly the Season 8 "Bachelorette" is currently butting heads with daughter Ricki's grandparents -- her deceased fiance Ricky Hendrick's folks -- over her decision to take part in the ABC show.

"When Emily went on 'The Bachelor,' they weren't pleased, but they supported her," one insider tells Us. But after Maynard, 26, signed up to give reality show romance another shot as the "Bachelorette," Hendrick's parents were "livid."

"Now they're not speaking," the insider shares. "They don't want their grandchild in the spotlight. They are private people."

The source also reveals that Maynard's insistence that her season be filmed in her hometown of Charlotte, N.C., -- rather than in Los Angeles -- was intended to pacify her in-laws. "They didn't want Ricki uprooted," the insider explains. "They also wanted Ricki kept out of the spotlight, not exploited."

Show insiders familiar with Maynard -- who had breast implants, veneers and a reported nose job before taking part in Brad Womack's season -- reveal that the West Virginia native isn't the same sweet girl she was pre-"Bachelor."

After Maynard split from Womack in June 2011, "she got difficult," a Bachelor source says. And when she signed on to be the "Bachelorette," "She knew she was the star, so she became a bit of a diva."

Continues the insider, "She is painted in this Mother Teresa light. She is a nice girl, but she isn't as good as she's made out to be."

