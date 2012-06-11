Eat your heart out, Prince William and Kate!

When Bachelorette Emily Maynard and her remaining 10 suitors trek to London on Monday's all-new episode, the 26-year-old single mom can't wait to get immersed in the local culture.

Touring the town during one-on-one date with insurance agent Sean in this preview clip, Maynard clues in the 28-year-old to sights including Big Ben and Westminster Abbey, where Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29, 2011.

"It doesn't matter where Emily and I are, but I think the romantic setting here in London seems the perfect place to be with her," Sean says as he strolls hand-in-hand with his Bachelorette leading lady.

Getting nostalgic about the royal wedding when the pair make their way to Buckingham Palace, Maynard is thrilled when Sean suggests they recreate their own Palace kiss, just like the royal newlyweds did -- twice! -- on their big day.

Watch more of their picture-perfect visit to London in the clip above before The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

