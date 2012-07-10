Most of Emily Maynard's Bachelorette suitors would jump at the chance to spend the night with their leading lady in the show's enticing Fantasy Suite -- but not top 3 finalist Jef Holm.

Trekking with Maynard and fellow contestants Sean Lowe and Arie Luyendyk to Curacao on Monday's episode, frontrunner Holm, 27, politely declined Maynard's all-important invite to sleep over in the luxurious suite, taking Maynard, 26, by complete surprise.

VIDEO: Emily freaks out when she learns Arie dated a show producer

"It would be awesome to forgo our original rooms, but I completely respect that your daughter and my family and your family is going to be watching this," Holm told Maynard after the couple enjoyed a boat ride and dinner. "There's a time and a place. I plan on spending every night with you in our own Fantasy Suite."

PHOTOS: Which guy is right for Emily?

Touched by his gentlemanly gesture, modest single mom Maynard wished she could have been the one to refuse the offer. "He took everything I was going to tell him about why I couldn't go," she said on Monday's episode. "It was very sweet, but he turned me down and I wanted to turn him down!"

Finishing out the evening "more in love with Emily than ever," Holm indeed secured a rose at the end of the episode, securing himself a place in the final two.

VIDEO: Emily storms out of the rose ceremony

The Fantasy Suite also proved to be a sticking point for Maynard and her other two suitors. Calling Lowe the "perfect man," the Bachelorette did not hand over a suite key -- even after Lowe finally professed his love to her.

Luyendyk, on the other hand, was a different story. "At the end of the day, I don't trust myself," a hot and heavy Maynard reasoned when declining to invite the race car driver to stay the night with her. "I won't let myself go there, but good Lord he's hot!" Lucky for Luyendyk, he earned a rose after making Maynard's heart go aflutter even without the overnight date.

VIDEO: Sean drops a major bombshell on Emily during his hometown date

Lowe wasn't as fortunate, and was sent home in what he declared to be a rose ceremony blindside. "I feel kinda stupid, because I knew with certainly that I was ready to spend forever with you and I didn't see this coming," he sniped to Maynard after his elimination. "I think you should know it's going to hurt me. All week my thoughts were consumed with being a father, being a husband -- which I was fully prepared to do. It hurts a lot -- a lot more than I can describe."

Tell Us: Should Emily pick Jef or Arie?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bachelorette: Jef Holm Refuses Emily Maynard's Fantasy Suite Invitation