Kalon McMahon may not have apologized for calling Emily Maynard's daughter "baggage" on "The Bachelorette's" June 11 episode, but when the duo come face-to-face Monday on the "Men Tell All" show, McMahon can't backpedal fast enough.

"Emily, obviously I would like to apologize for the way things transpired," McMahon, 27, tells single mom Maynard, 26, in a preview from Monday's penultimate episode, hosted by Chris Harrison.

"I've never seen you this happy in the short time we spent together. You look extremely happy. I'm happy for you, but at the same time, I'm sorry the way things worked out between us," McMahon continued. "I'm trying to use it as a growing experience in my future relationships and I really wish the best for you."

McMahon's mea culpa comes after he boldly slammed Maynard's 7-year-old daughter, Ricki, on an episode earlier this season. "I want to go out there and rip his limbs off and beat him with them," she fumed after single dad Doug told Maynard about McMahon's comments. "I want to go West Virginia, hood rat, backwoods on his ass. That's how much I love my daughter."

On Monday's "Men Tell All" episode, however, ABC's leading lady manages to be a tad more civil. "You, my dear, should be a politician, because that is the biggest load of s--t I've ever heard," she sniped after McMahon apologized.

"The Bachelorette: Men Tell All" airs Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

