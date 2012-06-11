Mama bear Emily Maynard will do anything to protect her 6-year-old daughter Ricki -- and that includes kicking Bachelorette contestant Kalon McMahon to the curb for badmouthing her little girl.

Jetting off to London with her remaining 10 suitors, including McMahon, Maynard, 26, toured the city on a one-on-one date with Sean before all hell broke loose on her group date.

VIDEO: Emily and Sean recreate Will and Kate's royal wedding kiss

After Chris, Arie, Ryan, Doug, Alejandro (this week's eliminee), Travis, John and McMahon performed scenes from Romeo & Juliet, the guys came together for a bit of locker room talk when Maynard was out of earshot. Among the topics of discussion: single mom Maynard's daughter, Ricki.

PHOTOS: Which guy is right for Emily?

"Over the last few days, Kalon had some words that were pretty insulting to Emily and insulting to the guys here for the right reasons," contestant Chris told Arie. "Kalon was saying stuff I was shocked to hear. General stuff about Emily -- that she has a lot of baggage."

Knowing that someone had to speak up and tell Maynard, single dad Doug pulled her aside during the cocktail party. "If I was in your position, I would want to know," he told Maynard.

"I want to go out there and rip his limbs off and beat him with them," she fumed. "I will never as long as I live let anyone speak ill of Ricki or any other kids I may have or husband I may have. I want to go West Virginia, hood rat, backwoods on his ass. That's how much I love my daughter."

VIDEO: Emily and Ryan bake cookies for Ricki

When she confronted McMahon in front of the other guys, he wasn't willing to apologize for his statement, which he argued was taken out of context. Almost immediately, Maynard threw him out. "If you'd asked me about Ricki you'd see that she's the furthest thing from baggage. Get the f--k out!" she sniped. "I'd love to hear you talk but not until I'm done. I got that line from you."

VIDEO: Kalon snaps at Emily during a conversation about fatherhood

Shaken and questioning why it took her bachelors so long to say something about McMahon's behavior, Maynard didn't hand out a date rose and remained rattled until her next one-on-one date with Jef, who helped comfort her. In the end, Jef earned a coveted rose for his kindness during the night's rose ceremony, and Maynard sent Alejandro home.

Reasoned Jef: "If Ricki's baggage, then she's a Chloe handbag I want to have forever."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bachelorette: Kalon Calls Emily Maynard's Daughter Ricki, 6, "Baggage"