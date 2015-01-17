It was a Bachelorette fairy tale romance, but Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray broke up before they made it to the altar.

Now, Andi, 27, is sharing a message on Instagram that shows she's still dealing with heartbreak.

"It's family and friends who pick us up when we fall down," the assistant District Attorney posted Friday. "And if they can't pick us up, they lie down next to us and just listen and love."

Andi fell in love with Josh, a former baseball player, on the ABC show, and the two were engaged last July. They split on January 8 and released a joint statement saying, "It's best for both of us to go our separate ways."