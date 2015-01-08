“Bachelorette” Emily Maynard is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Tyler Johnson, a management consultant. Maynard also has a 9-year-old daughter Ricki from her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick, her late fiance who died tragically in a plane crash in 2004. Maynard announced the baby news to Us Weekly on Friday, saying she and Johnson are “super excited.”

As you’ll recall, Maynard and Johnson tied the knot in a surprise wedding in South Carolina in June. At the time, their 200 guests were under the impression that it was an engagement party, but instead the couple wed before family members and friends at his family’s farm. Johnson popped the question a year ago by giving out two diamond band, one to Maynard, and the other to her daughter Ricki.

The road to marriage and pregnancy has had its ups and downs for Maynard. In addition to Hendrick and Johnson, Maynard has been engaged two other times. First, she accepted a ring from “Bachelor” Brad Womack in 2010 and then again from“Bachelorette” contestant Jef Holm. Thankfully, Maynard’s long journey is continuing to have a happy ending.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celebrity babies of 2014

Emily Maynard weds

Fergie and Josh Duhamel's cutest family photos on Instagram