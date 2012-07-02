Emily Maynard and her last man standing won't have much time to prepare to meet their adoring public after The Bachelorette's July 22 finale.

Unlike in years past where the Bachelorette and her pick pre-tape the network's popular After the Final Rose special -- which includes an update on their life since filming wrapped -- Maynard and her man will go live immediately after she hands out her last rose to Arie, Chris, Jef or Sean.

It is the first time in seven years ABC has moved the finale to another night of the week, from Monday to Sunday, with the programming kicking off at 8 p.m. (EST).

But reality TV fans looking for their Monday night ABC fix need not worry -- the network's Bachelor Pad 3, featuring Kalon McMahon, Lindzi Cox and others -- premieres Monday, July 23.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bachelorette's After the Rose Special Will Air Live