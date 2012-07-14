It took him quite a while, but Bachelorette's Sean Lowe is finally at peace with Emily Maynard's decision to give him the boot over Jef Holm and Arie Luyendyk.

"That was the first time that I had ever experienced heartbreak in my life," the 28-year-old insurance agent told Us Weekly during a Thursday conference call. "Now that we've had some time and distance. . . [I know]she's not the one I'm supposed to be with for the rest of my life. In a way I'm thankful that it ended where it did for me, and I think she made the right decision."

VIDEO: Sean drops a major bombshell on Emily during his hometown date

Cribbing lines from Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail to break up with Lowe, Maynard, 26, declared her third-place finalist "the perfect man," a term which Lowe believes was genuine. "I'm not saying that I'm perfect, but I believe that she couldn't find any faults with me," Lowe explained. "I think in her heart she just realized that Jef and Arie might be the better choice. I don't think she was trying to spare my feelings at all. I might have built up [our bond] a little bit more than it really was in my head."

VIDEO: Emily recreates the royal wedding kiss with Sean in London

As Holm and Leyendyk prepare to face off for Maynard's final rose on The Bachelorette's July 22 finale, Lowe isn't commenting on rumors that he's in the running with Roberto Martinez to be the next Bachelor, but did offer a few reasons why he'd be good for the gig.

VIDEO: Emily Maynard's secret relationship with Roberto Martinez

"I don't want to sound like I'm selling myself, but I think that people have come to understand that I'm genuine, I'm loving and ultimately I want to find love," Maynard's ex said. " Emily really showed me what I want out of life. Hopefully I do find that love that will ultimately last forever, and hopefully that comes around sooner rather than later."

Tell Us: Would Sean make a good Bachelor?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bachelorette's Sean: I'm "Thankful" Emily Maynard Dumped Me