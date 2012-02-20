Entertainment Tonight.

The Bachelor finale and proposal is still a few weeks away, but that didn't stop the always-scheming Courtney from plotting an impromptu wedding with Ben Flajnik in her hometown.

'Bachelor' Ben and Courtney Write Wedding Vows

The spontaneous couple, who famously went skinny-dipping on a whim in Puerto Rico, wrote heartfelt vows and weren't pronounced husband and wife, but Ben still kissed his not-bride. Ben said in part, "From the moment I saw you, you took my breath away… You are incredible. I love how you make me feel when I am in your presence… Thank you for believing in me and trusting we'd get to this point after an incredible journey." Courtney said in turn, "I'm looking for love, real love, passionate consuming can't-live-without-you love. I want you to know that I'm in love with you."

Will 'Bachelor' Ben Meet Courtney's Family?

For the meet-the-parents portion, Ben was able to win over Courtney's skeptical mom. Her dad reasoned with Ben: "Marriage is life's greatest gamble. There's only a 50% chance of winning. Are you ready to make that bet?" Ben responded, "I'm ready to be in a serious, committed relationship."

A frontrunner from day one, Lindzi excitedly introduced Ben to her parents. Ben being only the second love interest Lindzi's ever brought home, her mom cautiously surveyed the situation of her inexperienced daughter. Ben told her dad the words every father wants to hear. "I would want your permission [to propose to Lindzi]," he uttered. At the gathering, her dad toasted Ben and welcomed him to the family as a potential son-in-law. "When you get married, you inherit two new parents… I hope they can fill a void [left by my father's death]," Ben said. "I didn't expect for my feelings to grow so much in one day for one woman."

Nicki's second chance at love might be the charm. She was hesitant to bring Ben home because of confronting questions about her divorce. Her mom said, "I see a connection I didn't see with her first husband." Nicki's dad sincerely apologized, "I may have to readily given your hand in marriage the first time because I have such complete faith in your judgment… I think I could have asked a few questions. Sorry if I did let you down." Nicki professed her love to Ben and assured him she's prepared to create a life together in San Francisco. "I have great gut feelings about Nicki and her ability to keep me happy for the rest of my life," Ben shared.

Things weren't quite as cheerful over at Kacie B.'s soiree. The values of her "Bible belt" parents clashed with Ben's "Bourbon belt" winemaking lifestyle. Her dad chooses to be completely sober and both parents forbid their daughter from cohabitating with a man until marriage. Kacie B. confided in the patriarch that she would accept a proposal from Ben. Her dad burst her bubble, saying, "I would probably say, at this point, no. I would like for you to take your time and get to know one another better." Kacie B. defied her father's fear of "risk" and wanted to prove she was raised to make wise decisions for herself.

Emily's Vision of 'Bachelor' Ben Tainted

As viewers have seen with the skinny-dipping episode, Ben doesn't wait until marriage for intimacy. He confided in Chris Harrison that he would need to reach a "compromise" with Kacie B.'s family about their conflicting philosophies. At the rose ceremony, he sent Kacie B. back to her wholesome, conservative, "protective" family. He courteously escorted her to an awaiting limo and apologized for the sorrow. Kacie B. politely said, "I wish you the best," before going her separate way. Inside the car, the southern belle's language had to be bleeped as she expressed her heart break in tears.

The time spent at The Bachelor mansion was short-lived once again. In the blink of an eye, Ben and the remaining three women are jetting off to Switzerland for next Monday's The Bachelor on ABC.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Nicole Richie Previews Her QVC Collection

'Bachelor' Ben and Courtney Write Wedding Vows