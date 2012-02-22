Courtney Robertson didn't take part in The Bachelor to make friends -- that much is clear -- and she's willing to play dirty to win Ben Flajnik's heart.

Fans may have been stunned when the 28-year-old model wooed Flajnik with a mock wedding ceremony on the February 20 episode, but a source says Robertson went ahead with her vows because she decided fellow finalists Lindzi Cox, 27, Nicki Sterling, 26 and Kacie Boguskie, 24 (who has since been eliminated), didn't stand a chance.

Upon returning to Scottsdale, Ariz., to tape the hometown-visits episode, "Courtney told her family she had it all wrapped up," a Bachelor insider tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands Friday). "She didn't see any competition from, in her words, Horsey, Fatty and the Kid" -- her secret nicknames for Cox, Sterling and Boguskie, respectively.

Though Robertson -- whose celeb exes include former Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, Entourage actor Adrian Grenier and Reese Witherspoon's CAA agent husband Jim Toth -- admitted during casting that she "doesn't go for guys like Ben," she willed herself to find him attractive.

"If you tell yourself for long enough that you like someone, you will like them," says a source of Robertson, who boldly went braless on a group date and begged Flajnik to skinny dip with her in Puerto Rico.

While her fellow contestants see her as a conniver, Bachelor host Chris Harrison thinks of Robertson differently. "Love is a game, and this is the way Courtney plays," he explains of the bachelorette, who made "Winning!" her mantra.

For much more on how Robertson stroked Flajnik's ego while angering her fellow bachelorettes with her diva demands (she had to take a four-hour nap before dates!), pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Friday.

