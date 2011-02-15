Michelle Money is now gone from The Bachelor -- but certainly not forgotten!

The outspoken Bachelorette -- she charged that a fellow gal should be "attacked by monkeys" -- explained her onscreen behavior during a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Money says her tirades against other Bachelorettes and her aggressive confrontation with Brad Womack on last week's show were the real deal . . sort of. "It's definitely a part of who I am," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "I'm assertive and a go-getter but there are also many sides of me that weren't shown."

One thing Monday's episode didn't show: Money's heart-to-heart conversation with Womack himself after her shocking ouster. "It was a good conversation," she said. "I got my closure. We said really great things to each other."

Like what? "I just wished him the best. Obviously at the end of the day, I did want a rose and I did want to be there but he just wasn't that into me," Money explained. "I think the world of him. Brad is an amazing man. I just said anyone here is lucky to be with you."

Money also offered her predictions for Womack's final choice: "Emily...They're like Ken and Barbie. They look like they should be together."

DeGeneres wasn't coy about one burning question: Is Michelle a little nuts?

"There's a little bit of crazy in me," Money joked. "Absolutely!"

