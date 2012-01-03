SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A coalition of groups supporting a proposed ballot initiative asking Californians to boost taxes on the rich is targeting one of the state's most famous millionaires — reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The Courage Campaign's online video says Kardashian made $12 million in 2010 but paid just 1 percentage point more in California income taxes than someone making $47,000.

The video urges Kardashian to support the tax increase, saying "we all need to pay our fair share."

The Courage Campaign and California Federation of Teachers are backing a proposed initiative that would raise tax rates for those who make more than $1 million annually to help fund schools and other programs.

A Kardashian spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.