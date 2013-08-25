Backstage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

By Wonderwall Editors

The world sees everything (and we mean everything, Miley Cyrus) when the stars take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards. But what happens backstage? Click on to find out what else went down at the 2013 awards fest at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. …

Justin Timberlake walks off stage after receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award -- and after making dreams come true with a reunion performance with *NSYNC -- at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.