Newlyweds A.J. McLean and his wife Rochelle Karidis attended a Guns N' Roses concert on Wednesday in L.A. In their first public appearance since their wedding Saturday, the duo were all smiles as they proudly showed off their eclectic rings.

Fellow BSB members Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Nick Carter attended 32-year-old McLean's wedding, as did New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre.

Karidis walked down the aisle in a Vera Wang gown to the tune of Guns N' Roses "November Rain."

Saturday's nuptials were a long time coming for the pair, who postponed saying "I do" when McLean checked into rehab for the third time earlier this year.

"I really miss and love [Rochelle]. You are my whole world and I cannot wait to spend my life with you," he recently tweeted, linking to his then-fiancee's Twitter handle. "Without you here, I am lost!"

