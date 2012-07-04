Backstreet baby news!

Confirming their pregnancy in April, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife of eight months, Rochelle Karidis, broke the happy news on Twitter Tuesday that their new bundle of joy is going to be a girl.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's newest star dads

"Thank you guys for all of your love and support," McLean, 34, said in a SocialCam video posted on his Twitter page.

Planning to name her Ava Jaymes, McLean confirms that his daughter will be the first "Backstreet girl." McLean's bandmates Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough are all fathers of baby boys.

PHOTOS: Hottest teen idols ever

Proposing to Karidis in January 2010 during a live concert in Las Vegas, McLean tied the knot in December 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Celebrity photographer Tyler Shields officiated the ceremony, which was attended by Kathy Griffin, BSB's Nick Carter, Richardson, Littrell and Dorough.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean's First Baby Will Be a Girl!

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Dressed in Drag Before Wedding!

See Jack Osbourne, Baby Pearl Go for a Swim

Snooki: I Can't Wait for JWoww To Babysit