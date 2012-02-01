Before AJ McLean tied the knot on Dec. 17, the Backstreet Boys singer took part in a gender-bending photo shoot with Tyler Shields.

Wearing a strapless tulle dress and Christian Louboutin platforms, the 34-year-old sat "in a dirty alley" for his drag debut. According to Shields, the photo shoot was a fun way to dispel rumors about the musician.

"It's funny because people have a stigma about people in boy bands. A lot of people just think, 'Oh, you are in a boy band, so you must be gay,' which could not be further from the truth," Shields tells Us Weekly. "I think we just wanted to play with that."

McLean surprised Shields with his willingness to try new things.

"Walking across the street in those shoes is brave for anyone, but when you have no practice at it and almost fall down 10 times while wearing a dress. . . I'll give it to him," Shields tells Us. "I was impressed!"

McLean wed Rochelle Deanna Karidis later that night in front of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell, and former band member Kevin Richardson.

What did Karidis think of the risque shoot? "She thought it was best not to put it up at the wedding," Shields says, "which I agree with."