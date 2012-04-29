Lil' Backstreet boy -- or girl -- on the way!

Backstreet Boys' A.J. McLean is going to be a dad. The former boy band star, 34, and his wife, Rochelle Karidis, are expecting their very first child, they announced on YouTube Sunday.

With Karidis, 34, sitting next to him, the "I Want It That Way" singer says in the video to fans, "I just wanted to say thank you guys for all your love and support ... Because we love you all so much, we wanted to share with you -- for the first time -- something very special. We're having a baby!"

After proposing to Karidis in January 2010 during a live concert in Las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in December of last year at the Beverly Hills hotel. Attendees included Kathy Griffin, BSB's Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Nick Carter; celeb photographer Tyler Shields officiated.

He has credited Karidis for encouraging his sobriety.

"You are my whole world and I cannot wait to spend my life with you," he tweeted last year to his love. "Without you here, I am lost!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Backstreet Boys' A.J. McLean, Wife Expecting a Baby!