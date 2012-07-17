Backstreet's back, alright, and to show the world just that, they're heading back to the studio. On Tuesday, the newly reunited Backstreet Boys made an appearance on Good Morning America via satellite from London, England to announce plans for their fifth studio album in the U.S.

"We're really excited -- this actually is our first time in the studio together, all five of us, since 2005," Howie Dorough, 38, said. "We're recording our brand-new record here in London."

As a quintet, the boy band has four studio albums in the U.S. (five worldwide), plus two that they recorded as a foursome. Between 2006 and early 2012, Dorough, Brian Littrell, 37, Nick Carter, 32, and AJ McLean, 34, performed without their fifth member, Kevin Richardson, and joined forces with popular early-90s boy band New Kids on the Block and toured together as NKTOBSB in 2011. But much to longtime BSB fans' joy, the group announced in late April that Richardson, 40, was back after a six-year hiatus.

The good news for fans is that they won't have to wait long to see the group take the stage. "We're going to be coming to perform for you guys on August 31," expectant dad McLean added, referring to their scheduled live performance on the morning show's concert series in NYC. "The first time together, all five of us."

According to Carter, whose younger sister, Leslie Carter, 25, passed away suddenly in late January, life with his four group members feels just like the old days.

"It's awesome, it really is," the singer said. "The vibe is fantastic. It's just been really organic. It's like never before. It's revitalized. We're living in a house together out here at the moment. We wake up, have breakfast together. We're not sick of each other at all!"

