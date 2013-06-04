PHOENIX (AP) — Head butting, table flipping, hair pulling and other behavior generally considered impolite in public have become a tested strategy for reality TV fame in recent years.

Even the most minute reality TV meltdown can result in fame and fortune.

Shows such as "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," ''Basketball Wives" and the "Real Housewives" franchise have spawned dozens of reality TV celebrities who sell self-help books, hair products, cocktail lines and flavored water.

That's what seems to be happening with Arizona restaurateur Amy Bouzaglo. After a recent unflattering appearance on the restaurant makeover show "Kitchen Nightmares," Bouzaglo is looking to launch her own reality TV show.