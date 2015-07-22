Now Katy Perry wants a piece of the action! A day after Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj got into a Twitter feud over the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, the "Roar" singer gave her two cents of bad blood.

"Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman..." she wrote.

The tweet seemingly calls out Taylor, who reportedly wrote "Bad Blood" about her ongoing feud with Katy. A few minutes later, the 30-year-old "Dark Horse" singer shared more thoughts about the MTV's nominations: "The real travesty is where is the shine for #BBHMMVideo when VMA eligibility period was 7/7/14-7/1/15 & that gem dropped 7/1... @MTV," referring to Rihanna's music video "B---- Better Have My Money," which was dropped at midnight and not qualified.

The story first began Tuesday afternoon when Taylor reacted to a tweet Nicki posted after MTV announced the nominations. Nicki wrote: "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year." Taylor was nominated for Video of the Year, along with Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce.

Seeing as Nicki praised Beyonce in earlier tweets, her comment implied a personal attack at Taylor. Nicki continued: "If I was a different 'kind' of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well."

"@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.." Taylor responded. At that point, the social media war began.

Nicki quickly fired back, insisting her dig wasn't directed at Taylor. "Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. @taylorswift13," she said. After Taylor didn't respond, Nicki tweeted: "@taylorswift13 I'm still confused as to why u just tweeted me when I made it abundantly clear..."

The "Anaconda" rapper continued to insist that Taylor and the public were missing her point, responding to a fan's tweet by saying: "They're not missing the point, they're just attempting to overshadow the point. Oldest trick in the book."

Although Nicki never actually explained what her point was, Taylor seemed to quickly get over it and sent her final tweet on the matter that read: "@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on."

Nicki wasn't done though. The 32-year-old rapper continued to retweet fans supporting her and attacking media who reported the feud. "Nothing I said had to do with Taylor. So what jabs? White media and their tactics. So sad. That's what they want," Nicki said. But later that day, she brought Taylor's name back into the equation: "I'm so glad u guys get to see how this stuff works. Taylor took her music off spotify and was applauded. We launched Tidal & were dragged."

Taylor and Nicki seemed to have cooled off by Wednesday, but that's when Katy stirred the pot with her tweet, which has since been favorited by Nicki. Grab your popcorn, let's see what happens in this catfight next!

