Bad Boy Alex Pettyfer Uninvited From Oscars Bash
Beastly behavior, indeed!
A source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now) that actor Alex Pettyfer, 20 -- who flew into a jealous rage at a West Hollywood club on Feb. 18 over his ex, Dianna Agron, has become persona non grata in the motion-picture biz.
"His agents told him not to go to the Feb. 26 Night Before party," a source says of the event, which Agron, 24, attended.
Just two days earlier, Pettyfer nearly missed the premiere of Beastly after his Beverly Hills home caught fire. The blaze was put out in under 24 minutes.
The insider adds that Pettyfer's agents may fire him, since his volatile actions "have become a liability."
For now at least, a William Morris rep tells Us that the British "I Am Number Four" star "is still a client."
More on Wonderwall:
Stars hit the Oscar red carpet
Dianna Agron Is 'Terrified' of Her 'Psycho' Ex, Alex Pettyfer
Agron, Pettyfer call it quits -- plus more romance news
More from UsWeekly:
STORY: 5 Things You Don't Know About Alex Pettyfer
PHOTOS: More red-carpet newcomers
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 24, 2018 2018 Kids Choice Awards: Stars on the red carpet