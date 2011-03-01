Beastly behavior, indeed!

A source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now) that actor Alex Pettyfer, 20 -- who flew into a jealous rage at a West Hollywood club on Feb. 18 over his ex, Dianna Agron, has become persona non grata in the motion-picture biz.

"His agents told him not to go to the Feb. 26 Night Before party," a source says of the event, which Agron, 24, attended.

Just two days earlier, Pettyfer nearly missed the premiere of Beastly after his Beverly Hills home caught fire. The blaze was put out in under 24 minutes.

The insider adds that Pettyfer's agents may fire him, since his volatile actions "have become a liability."

For now at least, a William Morris rep tells Us that the British "I Am Number Four" star "is still a client."

