Bald and Beautiful Women

By The Daily Beast

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga made news when she arrived at the 2011 Grammy Awards inside a giant egg, but this weekend she resembled one.

Appearing on the U.K.'s "Paul O'Grady Show," Gaga performed an acoustic version of her song "Hair" while sitting at a piano covered with brunette wigs. Wearing a sea-green dress to match her bob, Mother Monster pulled off her hair in the middle of the performance to reveal a smooth, bare head (that appeared to be a bald cap). While the beauty statement was presumably meant to reflect the lyrics—"I just wanna be myself / And I want you to love, me for who I am. / I just wanna be myself, / And I want you to know, I am my hair"—in the end, Gaga looked like the love child of Paul Shaffer and a mannequin.