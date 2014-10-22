James Franco offered no explanation for this bizarre Instagram photo he posted on Tuesday night of him and Megan Fox, but we've got some ideas.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" actress is seated on a bald and mustachioed Franco's lap, wearing a white, bloody gown that she has paired with a white boa. The outlandish actor apparently felt the best caption for such a creepy photo should read: "Megan Foxy is the best!"

Back in 2011, Fox, 28, and Franco, 36, teamed up for the environmental documentary "Na Nai'a Legend of the Dolphins," but we're pretty sure this isn't a sequel to that doc. What seems more likely is that the two are shooting scenes for Franco's new 10-episode AOL series, Making a Scene.

In the comedy web show, Franco re-imagine classic movie scenes from films including "The Godfather," "Batman," "Beetlejuice," "Titanic" and "Grease." He also does a mash-up of "Dirty Dancing" and "Reservoir Dogs," as well as a remake of "The Shining" as a romantic comedy.