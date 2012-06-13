NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A trial witness says Stephen Baldwin threatened to feed personal information about Kevin Costner to The New York Times if the two actors couldn't resolve their dispute over millions of dollars in BP money after the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Scott Smith is the CEO of a company that contracted with BP after the spill. He testified Wednesday that he doesn't know if Baldwin followed through on the threat he allegedly made during a car ride from New Orleans to Grand Isle in November 2010.

Smith didn't specify the nature of the personal information.

Baldwin and friend Spyridon Contogouris sued Costner and business partner Patrick Smith. The lawsuit accuses him of duping them into selling their shares of a company that marketed oil cleanup devices to BP.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Stars Who Rock

25 Hottest Pop Culture Cowboys

Foxy 50 Over 50