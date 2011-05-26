Alec Baldwin and Amy Poehler delighted Harvard students this week by addressing them during their graduation ceremonies.

The pair was chosen to help fete the class of 2011 at the famed Massachusetts school, and state native Poehler couldn't help but make jokes about her own education in Boston during her speech on Wednesday, telling the pupils, "Just because you’re wicked smart doesn’t mean you’re better than me. I graduated from B.C. [Boston College] -- 'the Harvard of Boston.' Though we all know, Harvard is the Harvard of Harvard."

She also poked fun at famous Harvard graduate Mark Zuckerberg and his legal battle with the Winklevoss twins, which was depicted in "The Social Network" movie, adding, "[Harvard is] filled with people who get rich by inventing things -- and people who get rich suing the people who invented things."

Baldwin also kept his speech light-hearted, but ended on a serious not by urging the students not to squander their prospects, according to the Boston Herald.

He said, "This country needs your help. You have the tools to change lives. There’s no limit to what you can do. Better people’s lives or liberate your countrymen. You have the power. Use it not just to do good, but to bring morality to the law ... As I’ve grown older, I believe I would trade what I have for what you will have tomorrow afternoon."