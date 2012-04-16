WASHINGTON (AP) -- Alec Baldwin and musician Ben Folds are in Washington to press for increased funding for the arts that have been cut in recent years as Congress and the White House have searched for ways to reduce spending.

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Baldwin says many parts of the country need federal funding for the arts to make sure people have access to affordable theater, dance and music that can enrich their lives.

With just under $147 million in federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts this year, Baldwin says the nation has fallen far short of its high of $175 million in 1992.

Folds, who is a judge on NBC's "The Sing-Off," says he would be busing tables if it weren't for his arts education.