The "Jackass" boys are still mourning the loss of their friend and costar Ryan Dunn.

According to The New York Post's Page Six, Bam Margera, 31, got Dunn's name tattooed on his wrist last week. While partying at New York's GunBar, the daredevil was overheard saying that he wanted to "commemorate Dunn" and that it "would be hard to watch" the new season of B"am's World Domination" on Spike TV (which they filmed together).

After reviewing designs with GunBar's in-house artist, Margera "ultimately decided to wait until the morning to get the tattoo," a source tells Page Six. Before leaving for Europe on Friday, Margera visited NY Ink at 11 a.m. to get Dunn's name inside a pre-existing heart tattoo.

In late June, Dunn (with a staggeringly high blood-alcohol level of .196) crashed his Porsche in rural Pennsylvania, dying along with passenger Zachary Hartwell.