"Jackass" star Bam Margera is sad -- and angry.

Late on Monday, the distraught MTV star opened up on Twitter about late pal Ryan Dunn, 34, who died earlier that day in a car accident in rural Pennsylvania. The grieving Margera also lashed out at famous film critic Roger Ebert for comments he made about Dunn's passing.

"I just lost my best friend, I have been crying hysterical for a full day," Margera, 31, wrote, "and piece of s--- Roger Ebert has the gall to put in his 2 cents about a jackass drunk driving."

Shortly after news broke of Dunn's death, Ebert took to his own microblogging account to write, "Ryan Dunn, RIP. His Porsche flew through 40 yards of trees...Friends don't let jackasses drink and drive."

"F--- you!" Margera sniped at Ebert. "Millions of people are crying right now, shut your fat f------ mouth!

"Dunn and an unidentified passenger in his 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 both died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident," police said, adding that "speed may have been a contributing factor" in the crash. Cops have yet to determine whether alcohol was involved in the crash; Dunn tweeted a photo of himself drinking with pals hours before his death.

Ebert stood his ground in the feud, noting comments made in support of his comments on Perez Hilton: "Perez Hilton's readers agree with me and not with Perez about my tweet on Ryan Dunn. He drank, he drove, 2 people died."