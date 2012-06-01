"Jackass" prankster Bam Margera has undergone an emergency hernia operation after injuring himself during a kayaking stunt in Oregon.

Margera attempted a daring 100-foot drop in a kayak with professional sportsman Steve Fisher on Thursday, but the fall did not go as planned.

Margera posted a photo of himself in a tandem kayak with Fisher on his Twitter.com page, and followed it up hours later with another shot of him in a hospital bed, alongside the caption, "Hernia operation after 100ft kayak drop."

Margera, who was still in the hospital on Friday, is no stranger to doctors -- he has been hospitalized numerous times following outrageous stunts. He was hospitalized with broken bones last summer after falling down a flight of stairs while "horsing around."