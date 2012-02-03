Dress stylish like the employees of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce!

Mad Men fans who weren't able to scoop up Banana Republic's 1960s-esque duds inspired by the show this past August will now have a second chance.

PHOTOS: Celebrities with their own fashion lines

The brand has collaborated with the AMC hit's costume designer Janie Bryant on another capsule collection for this spring, which will be as chic and polished as the styles seen on Don Draper (Jon Hamm), Betty Francis (January Jones), Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser) and Joan Harris (Christina Hendricks).

PHOTOS: January Jones' best red carpet moments

"It's been a fantastic experience working with Janie again on this new spring capsule," Simon Kneen, creative director for Banana Republic, said in a statement. "Spring delivers a whole new palette and gave us an excuse to draw from different scenes and wardrobe from the show as inspiration. Janie's perspective was invaluable in helping us create a collection that is both chic and modern, while remaining true to the aesthetic of the 1960s era."

PHOTOS: Fashion trends celebs are loving now

The 40-piece collection will include ladylike designs like floral dresses in bold colors while the men's line will boast argyle vests and bright polo shirts.

The much-anticipated designs will hit Banana Republic stores and bananarepublic.com on March 1, less than a month before the AMC drama's season five premiere airs on March 5.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly