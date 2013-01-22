WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps is backing off statements that Beyonce lip-synced the national anthem during her performance at President Barack Obama's inauguration.

The Marine Corps issued a statement Tuesday saying it determined that a live performance by the Marine Band was ill advised because there was no opportunity for Beyonce to rehearse with the band.

Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Gregory Wolf says no one in the band is in a position to know whether Beyonce's vocal performance was live or pre-recorded.

Earlier a spokeswoman for the Marine Band told news outlets the band was notified at the last minute that Beyonce would use a pre-recorded voice track.