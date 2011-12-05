Antonio Banderas is convinced the human race is living on borrowed time and he's branded the 9/11 atrocity "the end of civilization as we knew it."

The Spanish actor has been struck by the "pain" of the Occupy Wall Street protesters, who were so angry about the practices of global bankers they resorted to drastic sit-ins in cities across the globe.

He's adamant the advent of the Internet could spell the end of the world - and he believes humanity was fundamentally changed forever when terrorists slaughtered nearly 3,000 people in the U.S. on September 11, 2001.

Banderas tells Britain's Seven magazine, "What is happening with all this pain now? There are people in the streets who are angry. Something has to happen. I think we are realizing that governments can't govern us any more.

"I think it all started happening with the end of the (Twin) Towers. With the fall of those towers, we were witnessing the end of civilization as we knew it. The ways in which we communicate have changed. It's almost spiritual. The web, the Internet.

"There's something happening in the world that didn't happen before. We are acting like one big brain. The problem is that if we get in a suicidal mood the end may happen. If we get in a positive mood it will not."