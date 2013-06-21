LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge signed off on a sealed agreement that resulted in "Mr. Las Vegas" Wayne Newton moving from his sprawling "Casa de Shenandoah" property after 45 years.

Newton family members and attorneys weren't in court Friday while U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Bruce Markell accepted the plan submitted by lawyers for new property owner CSD LLC.

Landowner Lacy Harber says he still plans to open a tourist attraction on the 40-acre estate that Newton named "Casa de Shenandoah."

Harber isn't saying whether the Newtons will be involved.

Harber bought the property in June 2010 for $19.5 million with plans to open a "Graceland West" attraction commemorating the "Danke Schoen" crooner's show biz career.

Newton, his family and their menagerie of exotic animals moved this month to another nearby property.