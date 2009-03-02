The band Oasis has been banned from performing in China, thus forcing them to drop two shows from its tour across Asia in April.

According to Reuters, the shows were canceled once Chinese authorites learned that band member Noel Gallagher had appeared at a "Free Tibet" benefit concert twelve years ago. The Chinese government therefore "deemed that the band are... unsuitable to perform to their fans in the Chinese Republic."

"Oasis are extremely disappointed that they are now being prevented from undertaking their planned tour of mainland China and hope that the powers that be within China will reconsider their decision and allow the band to perform," Oasis' representatives said in a statement.

While Oasis is understandably frustrated by the announcement, they shouldn't feel too picked on. The band now joins the ranks of a slew of celebrities and entertainment content that has been banned in China - Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Jay-Z, Guns N' Roses, Miley Cyrus, Bjork, Sharon Stone, Jackie Chan's "Rush Hour 3", and "The Simpsons," to name a few. In fact, Oasis just got a little edgier in our book.

Don't worry, Oasis, we'll always be your Wonderwall.

