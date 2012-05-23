It's so hard being beautiful, isn't it?

During an appearance on Conan Tuesday, 26-year-old supermodel Bar Refaeli explained why she's been unlucky in love since splitting with Leonardo DiCaprio in May 2011. (The two began dating in the spring of 2006 and split for six months in 2009; they rekindled their romance the following year.)

"Let's put it out there: no one hits on me. No one flirts with me. It's very sad, actually," Refaeli told host Conan O'Brien, 49. "A guy who comes up to me [directly] works. I hope that will happen every now and again."

As for what Refaeli looks for in a guy? "There's the obvious things: I want him to be sweet and kind with good values and morals. But the first thing I notice is his teeth. I have a fetish. He has to have a great smile and really white, bright teeth."

Refaeli, who recently topped Maxim's Hot 100 List, also revealed that she's "not that confident" when it comes to posing nude.

"I actually had a thin line of underwear that they airbrushed out," she said of the magazine's racy pictorial. "When the model doesn't agree to appear completely naked, then you have to use the magic of computers."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bar Refaeli: "No One Hits on Me!"